Hecker Funeral Home
13151 Cleveland Ave NW
Uniontown, OH 44685
330-699-2600
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hecker Funeral Home
13151 Cleveland Ave NW
Uniontown, OH 44685
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Hecker Funeral Home
13151 Cleveland Ave NW
Uniontown, OH 44685
Resources
Mark Randy Combs


1959 - 2020
Mark Randy Combs Obituary
Mark Randy Combs Mark Randy Combs, 60, of Uniontown, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly February 27, 2020 at his home. He was born to the late Claude Lewis and Hilma Rosa Higginbotham Combs July 10, 1959 in Oak Hill, West Virginia. Mark was a loving husband and father. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, taking his dogs to the park, preparing gourmet meals, gardening, and trips to Oak Hill/Beckley, West Virginia. Working as a tile setter, he was a perfectionist and very accomplished at his trade. Mark's memory will be cherished always by those who survive: his wife, Kari Combs of Uniontown; son, Zachary Combs of Seattle, Washington; sister, Dawn (Charles) Cavanaugh of Elsmere, Delaware; brother, David (Lori) Combs of Newport, Delaware; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his loyal companions, his dogs, Rocky and Copper. Visitation will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, 13151 Cleveland Ave. NW, Uniontown, OH. The service for Mark is Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, Pastor Jack Coontz will be officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery, Uniontown. A celebration of life will be held on March 14, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware (details to follow online). Those wishing to share their prayers, memories, and condolences, please visit: heckerpatronfuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 3, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
