More Obituaries for Mark Rodgers
Mark Rodgers

Mark Rodgers

Mark Rodgers Obituary
Mark Rodgers

Mark Rodgers, 63, passed away March 1, 2019. Born in St. Louis, Missouri, he had lived in Tallmadge. Mark worked in sales at Fluidraulics, Inc. and enjoyed all forms of art.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marion and Tina Rodgers. Mark is survived by his son, Joshua Mitchel Rodgers of Tallmadge; sisters, Jennifer Turk, Deborah Baker both of Denham Springs, La.; brothers, Butch Rodgers, Patrick Rodgers both of Denham Springs, La.; John Michael Rodgers of Big Sandy, Texas; and several nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 10, 2019
