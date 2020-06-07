Mark Steven Phares
1985 - 2020
Mark Phares passed away unexpectedly on May 26, 2020. He was born July 12, 1958 to Don and Sue Phares in Akron. Mark proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, worked as a fireman and paramedic for 13 years, and worked for the United States Postal Service. He was a fan of the Cleveland Indians and Browns and enjoyed watching or going to their games. Mark was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ruth and Leo Meekins, and Ruth and Harold Phares. Mark is survived by his wife of 44 years, Mary; son, Jeff; sisters, Pam (Chris) Connaughton, Lisa Phares; brother, Scott (Heather) Phares; eight nieces and nephews, and one great-niece. Cremation has taken place with inurnment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Condolences and memories can be shared with Mark's family at the funeral home website. 330-825-3633 Bacher-Norton





Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.
June 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bacher Funeral Home
