Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Mark T. Miller, 64, passed away tragically on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. A life resident of Barberton. Mark was a truly dedicated family man who spent every day with his children and grandchildren. He loved NASCAR and his most prized possession was his Dodge Challenger. Preceded in death by his father, Lee Miller; son, Christopher Lee Miller; brothers, Michael Lee and Jeffrey Allen Miller. Mark is survived by his mother, Jeanette Miller; children, Sarah (Shawn Campbell) Miller, Jeffrey Miller and Meloney Miller (Dave Churchill); grandchildren, Anthony and Darian Campbell, Molly Miller and Kaylee Kerce, Trenton, Mason and Kaydon Churchill; brother, Dennis (Beth) Miller; sisters, Diane (Jim) Stallard, Amy (Jim) Quirke; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Mark's funeral service will be held Monday, December 30th at 1 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave, Barberton 44203, with Elder Ben Ferguson officiating. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time service.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 27, 2019
