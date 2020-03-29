|
Mark T. Worrell, age 58, of Akron, Ohio, died on March 24, 2020 at Akron City Hospital. He was born on October 19, 1961 in Akron, the son of Jerry and Barbara (nee Booth) Worrell of Akron. Other than his parents, Mark is survived by his children and grandchildren. He is also survived by one brother, Jeff Worrell. Per Mark's request there will not be any services. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Newcomer Funeral Home, Akron. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 29, 2020