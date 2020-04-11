|
Mr. Mark Thomas Raiter, 52, of Monroe, NC passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Hudson County, NJ on October 19, 1967 a son of the late Thomas and Patricia Smith Raiter. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Jaclyn Raiter; grandparents, Joseph Paul Raiter, Leslie and Margaret Smith; Uncle Jim and Aunt Minne Anderson, Aunt Marion Mohn and Uncle Larry and Aunt Mary Smith. During these times of limiting the numbers for social gatherings, the Raiter Family respects your concerns of avoiding crowds, so they welcome you to stop by Gordon Funeral Service from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. Friday, April 10, 2020 to pay your respects and to avoid crowds. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, April 11, 2020 at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery, 5928 New Salem Road, Marshville, NC 28103. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Mark was a graduate from South Mecklenburg High School; he worked at Boston Gear for 25 years and was employed at Logic Manufacturing of Indian Trail. Some of Marks most loved hobbies were; fishing, golfing, gardening and being outside. He loved the beach and sitting in the sand. Mark was a member of Lakeview Baptist Church and Son's of the Legion at American Legion Post 27. He was an avid Ohio State Football Team Fan. Mark is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Eileen Raiter; two sons, Marcus Kyle Raiter of Monroe and Jeremy Luke Nance (Cherie) of Monroe; sister, Rhonda McKeel (Tom) of Huntersville; grandmother, Loretta Raiter of Ohio; three grandchildren, Dylan Nance, Chloe Nance and Skyler Maness; Uncles, Tim Raiter (Nancy) and Les Smith (Hilda) all of Ohio; nieces, Carsen McKeel and Sammi McKeel; as well as several cousins and his loyal buddy, Sawyer. In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to Sons of American Legion Post 27, P.O. Box 442, Monroe, NC 28111. Online condolences may be made at www.gordonfuneralservice.com Gordon Funeral Service and Crematory, 1904 Lancaster Ave., Monroe, NC 28112 is caring for the Raiter Family.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 11, 2020