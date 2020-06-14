Mark Whitehurst, 54, died June 8 after battling Muscular Dystrophy and other health challenges for many years. Mark was born in West Akron, attended St. Sebastian's School, and graduated from Archbishop Hoban High School. After graduating from nursing school, he worked at Akron General Medical Center for 20 years, serving in the ICU and later the Special Care Nursery. One of his proudest moments was assisting with the delivery and care of sextuplets. For over ten years, he served his colleagues as co-chair of the local chapter of the Ohio Nurses Association (PSNA), leading the effort for better patient care and working conditions for the nursing staff. He was an active father, coaching his children's teams in the Tallmadge Youth Football league for many years despite his physical limitations. He was a loving and supportive father, husband, son, brother, and friend, and he had a generous spirit, a wicked sense of humor, and a joy for living that inspired everyone who knew him. He was an avid Steelers fan which annoyed most of his family and friends. Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Whitey and Peggy; his brothers, Hal and Paul; and his sister-in-law, Caroll Brode. Mark is survived by his loving wife, Julie; his daughter, Emily; his sons, Jake and Sam; his sister, Sue; his brothers, James, David (Michele), and Jack (Stacy); his parents-in-law, Linda and Fritz Sterling; his sisters-in-law, Jennifer (Andrew) Roxburgh and Janice (Jason) Greavu; and his brother-in-law, Jeff (Karen) Sterling; and many nieces, nephews, friends, and co-workers. The family is grateful for the excellent care and support provided by pulmonologist Dr. Michael Chandler and the staff at Summa Health, Due to Covid-19, a celebration of Mark's life will be held at a later date. The family requests donations be made to Akron General's PSNA, specifically the nurse's night out. The Nurse's union always held a special place in Mark's heart. And these heroes deserve to be celebrated! Plus, they always donate the proceeds from the nurse's night out to a local charity. Arrangements have been entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186







