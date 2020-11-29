Marla Scarpitti, 67, passed away suddenly November 22, 2020 as a result of a stroke. She was born August 23, 1953 in Akron to the late Sylvester and Louise Scarpitti. Marla was a 1971 graduate of Central Hower High School and held cosmetology and dental assistant certificates. She was an actress and volunteer with the Community Weathervane Playhouse for several years. Marla had a love of pets, especially her cat "Fluffy" and was a collector of numerous knickknacks, paintings and jewelry. Marla is survived by her brother, John (Mary Ellen) Scarpitti; sister, Sandra (Roy) Tolle; nieces, Lynn Gengler Dosocil and Julie Scarpitti Oakman; nephews, Chris Gengler and David Scarpitti; close friends, Lynn Santiago, Monica Early, Cheryl Schwebs, and Jim Feldman. She was preceded in death by her dear friend, Ken White. The family would like to thank doctors, nurses and staff of the ICU and Palliative Care of Summa Akron City Hospital for the compassionate and loving care they gave to our sister, aunt and friend. Due to the current pandemic cremation has taken place and there will be a celebration of Marla's life at a later date. Inurnment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with her parents. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marla's name to the Cornerstone Church, 2445 S. Arlington Road, Akron, Ohio 44319. Please keep the entire Scarpitti family in your thoughts during this difficult time by sharing a message or memory on our website at www.schermesserfh.com
