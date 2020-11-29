1/1
Marla Sue McCown
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marla's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marla Sue McCown, age 51, of Akron, went home to be with the Lord, Tuesday November 24, 2020. She was born in Akron on July 2, 1969 and a graduate of Ellet High School. She earned a degree from Tulsa Bible Institute in Tulsa, OK before furthering her education. Marla Sue enjoyed the outdoors, running marathons, and walking trails. She loved her family especially her three bunnies. She is survived by her mother, Susan (Patrick) Mullen; father, James (Sheryl) McCown; sister, Jamie (Mike) Carle; half sisters and brothers; and nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by sister, Julie; uncle and grandparents. Calling hours are Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Arnold Funeral Home Hartville. Funeral services begin at 5 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Dave Duncan officiating and also will be live streamed at Arnold Funeral Homes Facebook. Memorials may be made to go fund me. Arnold Hartville, 330-877-9364 www.arnoldfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Calling hours
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Arnold Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
6
Funeral service
05:00 PM
Arnold Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH 44632
(330) 877-9364
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved