Marla Sue McCown, age 51, of Akron, went home to be with the Lord, Tuesday November 24, 2020. She was born in Akron on July 2, 1969 and a graduate of Ellet High School. She earned a degree from Tulsa Bible Institute in Tulsa, OK before furthering her education. Marla Sue enjoyed the outdoors, running marathons, and walking trails. She loved her family especially her three bunnies. She is survived by her mother, Susan (Patrick) Mullen; father, James (Sheryl) McCown; sister, Jamie (Mike) Carle; half sisters and brothers; and nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by sister, Julie; uncle and grandparents. Calling hours are Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Arnold Funeral Home Hartville. Funeral services begin at 5 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Dave Duncan officiating and also will be live streamed at Arnold Funeral Homes Facebook. Memorials may be made to go fund me. Arnold Hartville, 330-877-9364 www.arnoldfuneralhome.com