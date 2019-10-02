Home

POWERED BY

Services
Community Church-Portage Lakes
3260 Cormany Rd
Akron, OH 44319
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Community Church of Portage Lakes
3260 Cormany Rd
Akron, OH
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Community Church of Portage Lakes
3260 Cormany Rd.
Akron, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marlene Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlene Baker


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marlene Baker Obituary
Marlene Baker COVENTRY TWP. -- Marlene Baker, 81, went home to be with the Lord on September 28, 2019. Born in Akron, Ohio on October 13, 1937 to Ralph and Vera Bulgrin, Marlene was a lifelong resident of Coventry Twp., where she retired as a Teacher with the Coventry Local School District after 25 years of service. Marlene was a prayer warrior for the many ministries that were dear to her heart. Marlene, an avid gardener, loved to spend time cultivating relationships new and old with children, grandchildren, family members and anyone she met. Marlene was preceded in death by her brothers, David and Ted Bulgrin. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, the love of her life, David; her beloved children, Ken (Deanna) Baker, Paul (Audrey) Baker, Chris (Tim) Taich, Kathleen (Fred) Murlless, Mary (Ron) Ostrow, and Todd Baker; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as the many others who called her mother and grandmother; brother, Howard (Sharon) Bulgrin; sister, Linda (Bill) Breitenbach; sisters-in-law, Carol and Betty. The Family will receive friends at Community Church of Portage Lakes, 3260 Cormany Rd., Akron on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 3 to 5 p.m.; where a celebration of life service will begin at 7 p.m. Private burial at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Nail Print Ministries, c/o Stow Glen, 4285 Kent Rd., Stow, OH 44224 in memory of Marlene. Condolences, memories, and photos can be shared with Marlene's family on her tribute page at the funeral home website. (330) 644-0024 Bacher-Akron
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.