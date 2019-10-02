|
Marlene Baker COVENTRY TWP. -- Marlene Baker, 81, went home to be with the Lord on September 28, 2019. Born in Akron, Ohio on October 13, 1937 to Ralph and Vera Bulgrin, Marlene was a lifelong resident of Coventry Twp., where she retired as a Teacher with the Coventry Local School District after 25 years of service. Marlene was a prayer warrior for the many ministries that were dear to her heart. Marlene, an avid gardener, loved to spend time cultivating relationships new and old with children, grandchildren, family members and anyone she met. Marlene was preceded in death by her brothers, David and Ted Bulgrin. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, the love of her life, David; her beloved children, Ken (Deanna) Baker, Paul (Audrey) Baker, Chris (Tim) Taich, Kathleen (Fred) Murlless, Mary (Ron) Ostrow, and Todd Baker; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as the many others who called her mother and grandmother; brother, Howard (Sharon) Bulgrin; sister, Linda (Bill) Breitenbach; sisters-in-law, Carol and Betty. The Family will receive friends at Community Church of Portage Lakes, 3260 Cormany Rd., Akron on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 3 to 5 p.m.; where a celebration of life service will begin at 7 p.m. Private burial at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Nail Print Ministries, c/o Stow Glen, 4285 Kent Rd., Stow, OH 44224 in memory of Marlene. Condolences, memories, and photos can be shared with Marlene's family on her tribute page at the funeral home website. (330) 644-0024 Bacher-Akron
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019