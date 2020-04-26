|
) Marlene Donaldson, passed away on April 22, 2020 at home, peacefully surrounded by family from Alzheimer's Disease. She was born in Akron, Ohio on December 7, 1937, the daughter of the late Ray and Irene (nee Wolfe) Brooks. She grew up in Goodyear Hgts. with her parents and two sisters. Marlene attended Barber Elementary School and graduated from East High School, class of 1956 "Go Orientals". She met the love of her life, George Donaldson and they married on January 19, 1957. They settled in Goodyear Hgts. and raised three sons, George, James and Kevin. She was active in Scouting and Faith United Methodist Church. Marlene was an Avon lady in the neighborhood and later, worked at O'Neils Department Store. She retired from Macy's at Chapel Hill. She was an active member of the Akron and District Bagpipe band and served as a Color Guard and business manager for the group. Other than her parents; Marlene was preceded in death by her husband, George Donaldson on October 8, 2015; and one son, Kevin Donaldson. Survivors include her two sons, George and James (Donna) Donaldson; her two grandchildren, Morgan and Andrew Donaldson; her "doggies", Robbie and Fergus. She is also survived by her sisters, Janet Shively and Joann Santee, and many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank the staff at Harbor Light Hospice for their tender care and love shown to Marlene. Cremation has taken place and she will be buried with her husband in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Rittman, Ohio. A celebration of life will take place at a later date and all arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Newcomer Funeral Home, Akron. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 26, 2020