Marlene E. (Long) Fickes Marlene E. (Long) Fickes, age 53, passed away Sunday after a battle with cancer. She was a life resident of Akron, 1984 graduate of Central Hower High School, graduate of the University of Akron and a 27 year employee of the Akron Police Department. Marlene was a member of Saint Joseph Catholic Church (Canton), Annie Moore Division of the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians, City of Akron 20 Year Club and her cancer survivors group. She is preceded in death by her father, mother, stepmother and a sister. Survived by her loving husband of 21 years, Thomas Fickes; her cat, Stinkbug; dog, Hoss; sisters, Wilma Vandertang, Sue (Ben) Romano, Linda (Duane) Burkhammer, and Margaret Clark; brother, Ben Long; four stepbrothers, many nieces and nephews, her caring in-laws, two best friends as well as her Akron Police family. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday at 10 a.m. at Saint Joseph Catholic Church (Canton) with Monsignor Frank Carfagna as celebrant. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Friends may call Wednesday from 4 - 7 p.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory can be made to FFB/Cleveland Vision Walk, 7168 Columbia Gateway, Suite 100, Columbia, Maryland 21046 or the FOP Akron Eternal Flame c/o of the Akron Police Department. Condolences may be made to: www.lamiellfuneral home.com (Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 10, 2019