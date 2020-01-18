Home

Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-2811
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Marlyn K. Marino Obituary
) On January 15, 2020, Marlyn K. (Stone) Marino age 78, joined her husband Nicola A. Marino, to be with the Lord in heaven. Marlyn was loved by many and known for her love of life, bright smile, loving heart and full spirit. In addition to her husband, Marlyn is preceded in death by her parents, seven siblings, and granddaughter, Trisha L. Conrad. She is survived by sisters; Caroline Stone and Betty Vaugn; her children, Donald L. (Maria) Keith and Kawana K. (Raymond Wank) Conrad; five grandchildren, Liam Keith, Lucas Keith, Kaynah K. Conrad, Myriah Z. Montineri and David L. Conrad; and great-grandson, Nikoli A. Lane; and her lifelong friends, the Lindgren Family, the Bailey Family, Robert and Debra Stallman, Becky Corek and Theresa Burdette. A special thanks to all the doctors, nurses and staff at the Arbors of Fairlawn and Pleasant View Nursing Home, for all the love, care, and patience they offered to her over the years. Marlyn's family will receive friends Sunday, January 19, 2020, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., at Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home, 303 South Chapel Street, Louisville, Ohio 44641. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.paqueletfalk.com. Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory 330-875-2811 Serving Ohio Families Since 1867
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 18, 2020
