Marquita Daivs


1992 - 2020
Marquita Daivs Obituary
Marquita ("Miss Ann") Davis Marquita ("Miss Ann") Davis,27, was born on October 16, 1992 in Akron, Ohio and departed this earthly life on March 4, 2020. Funeral service will be held Friday, March 13, 2020, 12 p.m. and the family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306., Pastor James E. Davis, eulogizing. Interment at Glendale Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family in c/o Rhoden Memorial Home.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 12, 2020
