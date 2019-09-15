Home

Marshall Abbott


1950 - 2019
Marshall Abbott Obituary
Marshall Abbott THEN AND NOW Marshall Abbott, Jr. passed away on Sept 8, 2019 from a short fight with cancer. He was born on Aug 31, 1950 in Akron, Ohio where he lived for most of his life. He served in the army during the Vietnam War Era over in Holland. He also served in the Army Reserves and Color Guard. Marshall worked at Akron General Hospital and also many locally known restaurants as a cook. He enjoyed fishing, riding his Harley, and making people laugh. He always had a good joke to tell. He was preceded, in death by his father, Marshall Sr.; wife, Marry Warren-Abbott, and brother, Mark Abbott. He leaves behind his mother, Mary Abbott; brother, Mitchall (Donna); sister-in-law, Evelyn along with many nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place. A military service will be performed at a later date. Internment at Western Reserve Military Cemetery Rittman, Ohio. Arrangements have been entrusted to Adams, Mason FuneraHome (330) 535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 15, 2019
