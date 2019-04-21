Home

Marshall Bryson III ("Poppy")

Marshall Bryson III ("Poppy"), 74, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on April 15, 2019.

Marshall was employed with the City of Akron for a period of time before moving on to work with Finest Supermarket and ultimately retiring from the Akron Beacon Journal in 2010.

He enjoyed cooking, fishing, gardening, and was a huge Browns and Indians fan. Marshall loved his family, especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Valerie; daughter, Brittney; sons, Marshall (wife, Morgan) and Kellen; grandchildren, Tristian, Eden, McKinley, Andersen and Breea.

A special thank you to Crossroads Hospice Care.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 21, 2019
