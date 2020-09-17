Marshall L. Heflin, 86, passed away on August 30, 2020. He was born in Doddridge County, WV on April 19, 1934 to the late Vesper and Ada Heflin. He grew up in Akron, Ohio, graduated from South High School and then served in the United States Army. Marshall retired from Firestone Tire & Rubber. He was a member of St. Francis de Sales Church and enjoyed gardening. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Margaret, other family members and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Church, 4019 Manchester Rd., Akron, OH 44319. For the safety of the family and other guests, masks are required while in the building. Your cooperation and patience are appreciated. Interment following at Holy Cross Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with Marshall's family at the funeral home website. Bacher-Portage Lakes 330-644-0024