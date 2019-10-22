Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cawley & Peoples Funeral Homes
408 Front St
Marietta, OH 45750
(740) 373-1111
Resources
More Obituaries for Marshall Short
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marshall Short

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marshall Short Obituary
Marshall Brooks Short, 76, of Lower Salem, Ohio, died on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at his home. He was born on April 9, 1943 in Spencer, W. Va., to Walter and Alice Mae Smith Short. Marshall was a truck driver and retired from K & L Luck Construction. He enjoyed hunting and riding his 4-wheeler. He is survived by his wife, Janet Mae Fox Short, whom he married on June 15, 1973; four children, Keith Fox (Tammy) of Akron, Ohio, Donna Stalmack (Ralph) of Spencer, Marty Short and Robert Short (Sherry) of Colorado; many grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Lorastene Archer. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, 408 Front St., Marietta, Ohio. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. on Friday at Short Cemetery in Spencer, W. Va. Visitation will be on Thursday, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Donations may be made to Strecker Cancer Center in Marshall's memory. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve the Short family and offers online condolences and many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marshall's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now