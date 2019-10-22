|
Marshall Brooks Short, 76, of Lower Salem, Ohio, died on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at his home. He was born on April 9, 1943 in Spencer, W. Va., to Walter and Alice Mae Smith Short. Marshall was a truck driver and retired from K & L Luck Construction. He enjoyed hunting and riding his 4-wheeler. He is survived by his wife, Janet Mae Fox Short, whom he married on June 15, 1973; four children, Keith Fox (Tammy) of Akron, Ohio, Donna Stalmack (Ralph) of Spencer, Marty Short and Robert Short (Sherry) of Colorado; many grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Lorastene Archer. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, 408 Front St., Marietta, Ohio. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. on Friday at Short Cemetery in Spencer, W. Va. Visitation will be on Thursday, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Donations may be made to Strecker Cancer Center in Marshall's memory. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve the Short family and offers online condolences and many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 22, 2019