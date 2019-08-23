|
|
Marshall Wayne Dexter Marshall Wayne Dexter, 79, passed after a short battle with lymphoma on August 18, 2019. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 55 years, Sally Ann; son, Michael (Darla) Dexter; daughters, Sandra (Tim) Whytsell, Christine (Duane) Campbell, Tina Vernotzyl; grandchildren, Kyle, Kraig, Krysta, James, Faith, Mark, Megan, Ryan, Robert, Cassie; sisters, Donna (John) Cockrell, Carol (Bill) Mosley; brother, Jackie (Cheryl) Stapleton; many nieces and nephews. Marshall was born October 21, 1939 in LaCenter, KY where he lived until he was 8 years old. He then moved to Akron, OH and remained in the area the rest of his life. He attended Springfield High School (class of 1958), later achieving his GED. From 1958 to 1962 Marshall served in the U.S. Navy on the U.S.S. Intrepid carrier, squadron VF33. Marshall worked 42 years at RCA Rubber Co. In August 2004 he retired from the shipping department to pursue his passion of woodworking, boating, fishing, and watching the Steelers. He was a member of the Ohio Country and Western Music Association and loved his brother Jackie Stapleton's jam sessions. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Family and friends are invited to visit Monday, August 26, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Newcomer, Akron Chapel, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Services will be held Tuesday, August 27 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Glenn Rogers officiating. Interment with military honors will take place at Hillside Memorial Park. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Marshall's life. Those who wish may make memorial donations in Marshall's name to the .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 23, 2019