Martha A. Burkley



Martha A. Burkley, 94, of Cuyahoga Falls passed away Friday, June 21, 2019 at Briar Hill Health Care Center in Middlefield, Ohio. She was born October 14, 1924 in Blairsville, Pa. to the late Harry Gordon and Alice (Mueir) Taubler. She graduated from Blairsville High School in 1941 and went on to marry the love of her life, William Paul Burkley in 1942. They settled in Cuyahoga Falls in 1955 and raised their children. Martha enjoyed her winter home and friends in Florida, gardening, reading, and going for walks.



She is survived by her children, William Burkley, Father John Burkley, Charles Burkley; daughter, Beverly (Dr. Mike) Moore and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Besides her parents; she was preceded in death by her loving husband, William Burkley; son, Gregg Burkley; sister, Jean Marshall; brothers, Charles (Toni) Taubler, Bud (Pat) Taubler; daughters-in-law, Kathy and Judy Burkley.



Calling hours will be held Monday, June 24th, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. Edward Catholic Church, 16150 Center St., Parkman, OH 44080. Funeral Mass will be held immediately after calling hours at 11 a.m. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery Chardon following the Mass.



Memories and condolences can be shared at www.slyffh.com Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary