Martha A. Leisek
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Martha A. Leisek, 89, passed away August 30, 2020. She was born in Lafayette, CO and resided in the Akron area for the past 68 years. Martha worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse for St. Thomas Hospital. She was a very faith filled woman who loved attending Mass and listening to the church choir. Martha also enjoyed reading prayer books and watching TV. Martha was a devoted wife and mother who loved spending time with her family. Preceded in death by her husband, Robert F.; son, Robert M. and her beloved brothers and sisters; she is survived by her children, Debra (Larry) Walters, Carole (Richard S.) Ettinger and Martin Leisek; cherished grandson, Aaron Ettinger; dear siblings, Joseph Gilbert Rivera and Beverly Dannemiller and many nieces and nephews. Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 3 at Immaculate heart of Mary Catholic Church, 1905 Portage Trail Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery. To view tribute video, send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
SEP
3
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Immaculate heart of Mary Catholic Church
September 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home
