Martha A. Schreckengost



Martha A. Schreckengost, 72, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019.



A resident of Doylestown, she retired from Botnick Realty after 35 years of service. She enjoyed watching sports especially Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians, Ohio State, UFC and spending time with her grandchildren.



Preceded in death by her father, Clyde R. Young; mother, Corrine M. Young (nee Dennis); husband, Stephen; beloved, William C. Dutton Jr.; brothers-in-law, Dale Simcox Sr., Joseph McGuiness and Ralph E. Oberholtz; nephews, Alan McGuiness, Dale Simcox Jr. and Ralph C. Oberholtz.



Martha is survived by her sons, S. Brent Schreckengost and Brian (April) Schreckengost; grandchildren, Madeline and Jaxon; brother, Dennis Young; sisters, Dorothy McGuiness, Ida Simcox and Mary Lou Oberholtz; several nieces and nephews.



The family wishes to thank the staff at Justin T. Rogers Hospice especially Home Nurse Lori and aides, Debbie and Crystal for all the care they provided.



Funeral service will be held Tuesday, March 5th at 11 a.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 with Pastor Mike Prebynski officiating. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Martha's family will receive friends on Monday, March 4th from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Society for Handicapped Citizens of Medina County, 4283 Paradise Road, Seville, Ohio 44256 or SHC-Medina.org. Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary