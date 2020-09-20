1/2
Martha A. Thrall
1933 - 2020
Martha Willing Thrall was born on January 16, 1933 in East Cleveland, OH and passed away on September 17, 2020. She was the daughter of Elmer and Jane Willing. In 1955, she graduated from Baldwin-Wallace College where she met her future husband, Gene Thrall. They celebrated their 65th Wedding Anniversary this past June. Surviving are three children, Michael and Mary of Akron and Thomas of Chesapeake, VA; three grandchildren and a great grandchild. Martha was an Elder and assistant organist at High Street Christian Church and served as Reference Librarian at Barberton Public Library for 18 years. The couple traveled extensively, including most of Europe, Australia, 10 cruises and all 50 states of the U.S. Since 2003 they have driven their motor home to Florida in winter and Ohio in summer. Funeral service will be held at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 50 N. Prospect St., Akron, Ohio 44304 on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 1 p.m., family and friends may visit from 12 p.m. until the time of service at the church. Masks and social distancing will be required. Burial will take place at Rose Hill Burial Park. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
SEP
23
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Billow Funeral Homes
