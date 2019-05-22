Home

WAITE & SON MEMORIAL HOME
765 N. COURT ST.
Medina, OH 44256-1749
(330) 723-3229
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
WAITE & SON MEMORIAL HOME
765 N. COURT ST.
Medina, OH 44256-1749
Funeral service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
1:00 PM
WAITE & SON MEMORIAL HOME
765 N. COURT ST.
Medina, OH 44256-1749
Interment
Following Services
Moore's Chapel
Bath, OH
Martha Ann Becht Obituary
Martha Ann Becht (Ibosh)

Martha A. Becht, age 84, passed away peacefully on May 20 , 2019.

She was born in Cleveland, Ohio to the late John and Katherine (Heyne) Ibosh. Martha's greatest passion in life was caring for children, which defined most of her life's work in her own home, as well as caring for other people's children. She also greatly enjoyed gardening, canning, jelly making, cooking, baking, knitting and crocheting.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 64 years, James T. Becht; sons, Roger (Sandra) Becht, Andrew (Doris) Becht, Paul (Ruth) Becht, Matt (Connie) Becht, and Tom Becht; nine grandchildren; 20 great-grand

children; one great-great-grandchild; brother, John Ibosh; as well as ten nieces and nephews. Martha was preceded in death by her parents, John and Katherine (Heyne) Ibosh; daughter, Ruth Becht; and brother, Roger Ibosh.

Visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. at Waite & Son Funeral Home, 765 North Court Street, Medina, Ohio.

Martha's funeral service will be held following visitation at 1 p.m. with Pastor Tim Wright officiating. Interment will take immediately following the service at Moore's Chapel in Bath. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.waitefuneralhome.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from May 22 to May 23, 2019
