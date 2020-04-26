|
) SILVER LAKE -- Martha (Marty) Ann Crichton, (nee Farmer), passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 23, 2020 of natural causes. She was 88 years old. She was happily married for 40 years to Jack M. Crichton, who passed away in 2003. She is survived by her three children; Mark Crichton (Jan), Holly Keenan (David), and Trudy Crichton. Marty had six grandchildren; Scott (Nancy), Melissa (Brent), Amanda, Danny, Matt (Emma) and Megan (Drew), as well as five great-grandchildren. Marty was born in 1931 in Youngstown, OH. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Viola Farmer, and one brother, William Farmer. Marty earned her bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Akron. She was a long time resident of Hudson and taught 2nd and 5th grades at Hudson Schools for 20 years, retiring in 1993. Most recently, she resided at the Danbury in Cuyahoga Falls. Marty was a member of First Congregational Church of Hudson, and former member of Bethany United Church of Christ in Cuyahoga Falls. Marty's first priority was her family. She was always there for them with love and support. She enjoyed many days with Jack at their Ashtabula lake house on Lake Erie. They also volunteered at the Akron Civic Theatre, and E.J. Thomas Hall. Marty loved to sing and harmonize. She had an open mind about music and loved all genres. All three of her children love music because of their mother. A private gravesite service is being held for the family, where she will be buried along side her husband in Markillie Cemetery in Hudson. The family will be planning a Celebration of Life memorial in the future, and will advise family and friends once that is arranged. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 26, 2020