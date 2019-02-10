|
Martha Ann
Forsyth
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Martha Ann Forsyth, 68, went home to be with the Lord on February 3, 2019. Born in Fort Eustis, Va., she was a long-time Cuyahoga Falls resident, a graduate of Stow High School and a member of Christ Community Chapel. Martha loved her family and greatly enjoyed playing with her grandchildren whom she adored.
Preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Virginia (Radcliffe) Purk and brother, Timothy Purk, she is survived by her loving husband, Andrew; daughter, Beth (Mike) Laggan; son, John Whitney; seven grandchildren and brothers, Kenneth (Donna) Purk, James (Janice) Purk and Scott.
Pastor Marshall Brandon will conduct service 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 12th at Redmon Funeral Home in Stow, where friends may call from 5 p.m. until service time. Private interment at Northlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Akron Pregnancy Services (akronpregnancyservices.com) where she had spent many years as a volunteer. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 10, 2019