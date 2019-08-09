|
Martha Ann Wise Martha Ann Wise, 79, passed away August 3, 2019 in Akron, OH. She was a lifelong resident of Rootstown, graduating from high school in 1958 and Kent State University in 1961. Martha was a schoolteacher for a short time before raising her family. Once her daughters were in school she became a substitute teacher in both the Ravenna and Rootstown school districts. Martha was a longtime member of Grace Baptist Church in Kent. She also spent years involved with helping her daughters in 4-H and showing horses. One of her favorite hobbies was needlepointing. Preceded in death by her parents, Mason and Audie (Day) Dill, she will be sadly missed by her husband of 59 years, Richard; daughters, Jill (Gary) Ross, Leeann (Michael) Tursi; granddaughters, Meghan, Amanda and Mary; sister, Betty Woodlee; many nieces, nephews and friends. The family would like to thank the UH Ravenna doctors and staff for their loving care of Martha. A Celebration of Life Service will take place Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Grace Baptist Church, 5915 Rhodes Rd, Kent, OH, with Rev. Bruce Chouinard officiating. Inurment will be at Homeland Cemetery in Rootstown at a later date. Those who wish may make memorial donations in Martha's name to Grace Baptist Church of Kent.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 9, 2019