(Marty) Martha Ann Zimmerman (Marty), 91, of Cuyahoga Falls, OH passed away peacefully on January 12, 2020. She was born June 30, 1928 to the late Drs. Charles and Pauline Heibert at Akron General Hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Arthur (Art) as well as her brother, David, and her sister, Ruth. She is survived by sons, Paul (Maura), Peter (Colette), Philip; daughter, Polly (Bev); also surviving her are four loving grandchildren, six step-grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. She lived a full and rich life. She was a graduate of Hiram College. After raising her 4 children, she went on to teach science at Bay Middle School until her retirement in 1995 when she and Art relocated from Bay Village to Cuyahoga Falls. She enjoyed gardening, loving her array of pets, her involvement with the Pilgrim United Church of Christ, and spoiling her grandkids. Announcement of funeral arrangements will be forthcoming.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 19, 2020