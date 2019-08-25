|
|
Martha C. Simpson Martha C. Simpson, 85, of Seville, died Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Hospice of Medina. Martha was born April 22, 1934 in Coshocton to Ralph and Mattie Green Bennett. She married Carl Meade Simpson in May of 1977. He passed on June of 1997. Martha enjoyed shopping and watching television. Martha will be deeply missed by her son Paul (Lynn) Smith of Wadsworth; numerous nieces and nephews. Martha was preceded in death by her husband of 20 years, brothers Gene and Herb Caton, and sister Mary Caroll. Roberts Funeral Home-Hillcrest Chapel, Seville is assisting the family with arrangements. Private inurnment will take place at Mound Hill Cemetery. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 25, 2019