Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Doylestown
132 N. Portage St.
Doylestown, OH 44230
330-658-2211
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Andrew's Episcopal Church
591 W. Hopocan Ave.
Barberton, OH
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Andrew's Episcopal Church
591 W. Hopocan Ave.
Barberton, OH
Martha E. Cosbey Obituary
) DOYLESTOWN -- Martha Elizabeth "Rocky" (Hoctor) Cosbey (Mattey), age 73, passed away on November 10, 2019. Cremation has taken place. Rocky's life will be honored in prayer at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 591 W. Hopocan Ave., Barberton, OH, 44203 where a celebration of her life will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Fr. Michael A. Petrochuk, officiating. Calling hours will be Thursday, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home, 132 N. Portage St., Doylestown, OH, 44230 and one hour prior to service time at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Andrews Episcopal Church in her name. To honor her memory, please recycle and make it a lifelong practice. The earth is sacred. May you find peace now, mom. There is a chorus of family angels waiting for you in heaven. We love you and will miss you every day. SEE FULL OBITUARY and guest registry at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com (Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-658-2211)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 13, 2019
