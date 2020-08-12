1/
Martha E. Jones
1917 - 2020
Martha E. Jones, 102, of Ravenna, Ohio passed away on August 8, 2020. She was born on December 25, 1917 in Ravenna, Ohio, the daughter of the late John Abel and Annie Wood. She was married to Carl V. Jones, together they shared 30 years of marriage. She was a poodle groomer for Portage and Summit County for many years, a home maker and was a member of the Congregational Church of Ravenna. She was preceded in death by her mother and father; her twin sister, Mary Richards; sister, Ruth Cobb and husband Carl V. Jones. She is survived by her son, Errol V Jones; daughter, Penelope (Penney) Henderson of Tallmadge; grandchildren, Jefferey A Jones, David C. Henderson, Brian E. Henderson; and 3 great grand daughters. Acknowledgements to Golden Pond and The Colony for all of their care. Per Martha's wishes cremation has taken place. Arrangements have been entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
