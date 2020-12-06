) Martha "Sparky" Long went home to be with the Lord on December 2, 2020. With eyes wide open and reaching up with joy on her face she left this life into the next. Martha was 91 years young. Her nickname was Sparky, given to her by an old Irish police captain when she was a baby. She always had a sparkle in her eye and a fighting spirit, but a kind heart. She grew up through the Great Depression and married a sailor who had come back from the war. Meeting on a blind date, they would never separate through 63 years of marriage. Martha was a great cook. She learned from her Italian mother-inlaw who grew fond of her and showed her the ropes in the kitchen. Martha was the owner of Sparky's Lounge and Game Room, and after coming to faith in Christ, she launched Martha's Catering, truly finding her joy in serving others by helping make their wedding celebrations a special occasion. When consulting with young couples for catering services, she and her husband, Frank would share their faith in Christ, the greatest joy of their lives. For the past 6-1/2 years Martha had been a resident at Pleasant View Health Care Center. She won the staff over with her fiery spirit and kindness of heart. Martha Eileen Long was born September 4, 1929 in Akron to Vincent and Martha Harris. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Frank J. Long; sisters, Patricia Davis, Doris Maiert, and Margaret Holt. She is survived by her sons, Vince (Marcie), Mike (Carol), and Christopher (Silvia) Long; brothers, Vincent "Bing", Frank, and Joe (Jackie) Harris; grandchildren, Jamie (Allie) Long, David (Karly) Long, Carlton Long, Chris Long, Jonathan (Iris) Long, Anna (Steve) Wilkins, Sarah (Nate) Winston, Shelly (Nick) Thompson, September (James) Coyne, David, Timothy, and Caroline Long; ten great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews. The family will receive family and friends on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at NOW Nazarene Church, 743 High Street, Wadsworth, Ohio 44281. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Pastor Rich Messenger officiating. (Social distancing will be observed.) Interment to follow at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com
