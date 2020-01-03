Home

Martha Elizabeth Bash


1925 - 2020
Martha Elizabeth Bash Obituary
Martha Elizabeth Bash, 94, passed away January 1, 2020. She was born December 2, 1925 in Steubenville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Chester and Mary Reed. Martha was a longtime member of Family of Faith United Methodist Church, Eastern Star, and Phi Mu Sorority. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Lorin E. Bash. Martha is survived by her son, William Bash; daughter, Barbara Bash Hupp; grandchildren, Zachary Hupp and Rebecca (Chris) Brown; great-grandchildren: Sofia Rubio, Lyla Brown, and Hadley Brown; as well as, many other family and friends. A memorial service will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Family of Faith United Methodist Church (800 East Market Street in Akron). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church in Martha's memory. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home (330) 535-9186
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 3, 2020
