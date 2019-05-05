Martha



Elizabeth



Epperson (Shoaff)



STOW -- Martha Elizabeth (Shoaff) Epperson, 84, passed away on March 26, 2019 at The Landing of Stow. Martha was born on December 12, 1934 in McDonald, Pennsylvania to the late Wendell Holmes and Isabella Cook Shoaff.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Epperson. Also preceding her into glory was a sister, Mary Urban; and brothers, Wendell Jr. and Charles. Martha is survived by nieces and nephews, Martel Urbans of Somerset, Pa., Allan (Roberta) Shoaff of Elizabeth, West Virginia, Pamela Ross of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Amy Shoaff (Raul) Palumbo of Charlotte, North Carolina, Mitch (Joyce) Shoaff of Knox, Pennsylvania and Mark Shoaff of Shippenville, Pennsylvania.



Martha was an active member of her community. She participated in Heather Hills Women's Club as a member of their Heather Hills Book Club, and also played on the "Sycamore Tuesday" Women's Golf League at Silver Lake Country Club. In addition, she was a member of Grandview United Methodist Church in Cuyahoga Falls, and was involved in Methodist Women.



The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the following friends and neighbors who unselfishly helped love and care for our Aunt Mert in her later years: Curt Conrad, Terrie Conrad, Lois Schlademan, Pam Myers, and Barbara Wolfe.



Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life service on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Grandview United Methodist Church, 2315 Phelps Avenue, Cuyahoga Falls 44223. Interment to follow at Northlawn Memorial Gardens.



