Martha (Daniels) Heidbreder
TOGETHER AGAIN Martha (Daniels) Heidbreder passed away July 23, 2020. She was a resident of Northampton Twp. since 1940. She was married to Dolph Heidbreder for 62 years and worked alongside him in the Northampton Garage for 27 years. She was a charter member and past president of the Northampton Fire Dept. Auxiliary. She was voted "Fire Woman of the Year" by the members of the Northampton Fire Dept. in 1971. She was a faithful member of the Northampton United Methodist Church for 80 years, and held several offices during her membership. Martha was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Helen and Marian, and brother, Noah Daniels, Jr. She is survived by her son, Robert (Holly); daughter, Kathleen Fickey; grandchildren, Jonathan and Michael (Kathy); great-grandchildren, Rachel Hope, Ashley Grace, and Justin Michael Heidbreder; and special nieces, Evelyn Postal and Barbara Oviatt. A funeral service will be conducted by Pastor Keith McLaughlin on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Northampton United Methodist Church, 852 W. Bath Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223. Guests are welcome to visit with the family two hours prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. also at the church. She will be laid to rest at Northampton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Martha's honor to Northampton United Methodist Church. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.cliffordshoemaker.com.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 29, 2020.
July 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home
