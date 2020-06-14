Martha J. Horvath
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martha J. Horvath, 72, of Leavenworth, Kan., died peacefully, June 4, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital with family by her side. She was born July 23, 1947, in Akron, Ohio, the daughter of Anthony and Elizabeth (Fedor) Ciborek. She attended St. Vincent Catholic High School and graduated with a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education from The University of Akron. On September 14, 1968, Martha married William C. "Bill" Horvath in Akron, Ohio, and began a 51 year adventure with him, both as an extraordinary Army wife, and later as a tolerant fisherman's wife. She is survived by her husband and their two daughters, Ann Marie (Stan) Yamada of Los Angeles, Calif., and Melissa (Chad) Thompson of Kansas City, Mo. Martha was a devoted sibling and will be greatly missed by her brother, David Ciborek of Munroe Falls, Ohio, two sisters, Kathleen Deger and Ann Susick, both of Akron, Ohio, and their families. Martha loved watching and feeding the birds in her backyard. She enjoyed traveling with her husband (without the kids), shopping for the best deals, and baking cookies for family and friends. She especially cherished time spent with her three grandchildren, Aaron Yamada, Katie Thompson, and Allison Thompson. Martha always enjoyed sharing tea with long-time friends and neighbors and was a committed volunteer, most recently at the Ft Leavenworth thrift shop. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at the R.L. Leintz Funeral Home, (4701 10th Ave., Leavenworth, KS 66048). Given the current travel risks from COVID-19, the family understands that out-of-town relatives and friends will celebrate Martha's life safely from their own homes. At a later date, the family will plan a memorial service and Catholic mass in Akron, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to Cure SMA (curesma.org), an organization that Martha supported for its work to develop spinal muscular atrophy treatments.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R L Leintz Funeral Home
4701 10Th Ave
Leavenworth, KS 66048
(913) 351-0200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved