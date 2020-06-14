Martha J. Horvath, 72, of Leavenworth, Kan., died peacefully, June 4, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital with family by her side. She was born July 23, 1947, in Akron, Ohio, the daughter of Anthony and Elizabeth (Fedor) Ciborek. She attended St. Vincent Catholic High School and graduated with a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education from The University of Akron. On September 14, 1968, Martha married William C. "Bill" Horvath in Akron, Ohio, and began a 51 year adventure with him, both as an extraordinary Army wife, and later as a tolerant fisherman's wife. She is survived by her husband and their two daughters, Ann Marie (Stan) Yamada of Los Angeles, Calif., and Melissa (Chad) Thompson of Kansas City, Mo. Martha was a devoted sibling and will be greatly missed by her brother, David Ciborek of Munroe Falls, Ohio, two sisters, Kathleen Deger and Ann Susick, both of Akron, Ohio, and their families. Martha loved watching and feeding the birds in her backyard. She enjoyed traveling with her husband (without the kids), shopping for the best deals, and baking cookies for family and friends. She especially cherished time spent with her three grandchildren, Aaron Yamada, Katie Thompson, and Allison Thompson. Martha always enjoyed sharing tea with long-time friends and neighbors and was a committed volunteer, most recently at the Ft Leavenworth thrift shop. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at the R.L. Leintz Funeral Home, (4701 10th Ave., Leavenworth, KS 66048). Given the current travel risks from COVID-19, the family understands that out-of-town relatives and friends will celebrate Martha's life safely from their own homes. At a later date, the family will plan a memorial service and Catholic mass in Akron, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to Cure SMA (curesma.org), an organization that Martha supported for its work to develop spinal muscular atrophy treatments.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.