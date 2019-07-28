|
Martha J. Pawlowski
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Martha J. Pawlowski, 88, passed away July 18, 2019.
Martha was born on December 19, 1930, to Leo and Tilla (Corne) Smith in Fort Harrison, Indiana. She graduated from Lakeview High School, Battle Creek, Mich.
Martha married Joe Pawlowski on April 11, 1953, at St. Phillips Catholic Church in Battle Creek, Mich. They resided in Cleveland, Ohio and upstate New York. They have been residents of Cuyahoga Falls since 1972. Martha was employed by General Tire and GenCorp.
Martha is survived by husband of 66 years, Joe; children, Matthew (Vonee) of Auburn, Mass., Mary (Bruce Deck) of Louisville, Ky., Marsha Koerber and Monica (Bill) Reiter of Cuyahoga Falls, and Mark (Cathy) of Tallmadge; grandchildren, Tara Overman (Shawn Cullen), Korie Pawlowski (William), Tom Pawlowski (Amber Stallings), Joseph Pawlowski II (Julia Benins), Carolin Koerber, Alexandria (Kyle) Kotecki, Jessica Reiter (Mitch Dorfman), Victoria Reiter (Brennan Owens), Michael (Kristin) Fox, and Rachael (Jerome) Sasanecki; great-grandchildren, Trysten, Austin, Jackson, Carter, Cameron, Adrianna, Simon, Nora, Matilda, Amelia, and Tessa; sister, Roberta Cipcic of Battle Creek, Mich.; and many nieces and nephews.
Martha was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Mary Agnes; brothers, Ronald and Joseph; and granddaughter Madison.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1761 2nd St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221.
In lieu of other remembrances memorials may be made to St. Joseph Parish School in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 28, 2019