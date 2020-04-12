|
) Martha J. Saenger (Federonick), age 90, of Suffield Township, went peacefully home to her Lord on April 9th surrounded by her loving family. Martha was born on July 29th, 1929 in Rootstown, OH to parents Wesley and Nellie Lee. She was a dedicated homemaker, a loving wife and mother to her three children, and a lifelong member of the Suffield United Church of Christ, where she also taught Sunday school. She was preceded in death by her first husband, George Federonick, by her second husband Lee Saenger, both parents, and her brother Bill. She is survived by her daughter, Judy Bills (Greg); her son, George Federonick (Laura); her daughter, Jan Ryan, her special friend Diane, four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and her loyal dog, Andy. She will be greatly missed and forever remembered for her selfless devotion to her family, her birthday singing, her yeast rolls, and her embroidery skills. "Granny" was a strong presence in her family's lives and could often be found at school functions, sporting events, and recitals. A witty, feisty, independent, nurturing and deeply loving person, she was greatly admired and loved by all who crossed her path. Martha will be memorialized in a private family service with a public celebration of life to follow at a later date. Special thanks to Dr. Michael Hill, her family physician, Dr. Joseph Koenig, her hematologist, and Summa Hospice caregivers. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 12, 2020