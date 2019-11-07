Home

(nee Benya) BARBERTON -- Martha K. Skerl (nee Benya), 82, passed away November 5, 2019. Martha was born in Barberton where she was baptized at St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church. She was a graduate of the BHS Class of 1955. She worked at PPG and also Marshall's Dept. Store. Martha was a member of St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church in Norton and the GCU #640. On September 7, 1957, she married Richard J. Skerl at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. They were both devotees of the Blessed Mother, reciting the Rosary daily. Martha was also an accomplished seamstress, having made both of her daughter's wedding gowns, one daughter's bridesmaid's gowns, majorette uniforms, cheerleading uniforms, her late husband's sportscoats and necktie's, her son's sportscoats and many winter coats and dresses for her daughters. Preceded in death by her parents, Stephen Sr. and Katherine Benya; her husband of 57 years, Richard Sr.; and brothers, Steve Jr. and David; she is survived by her sons, Richard Jr. and Robert; daughters, Mary Ann (Jeff) Smathers and Marcia (Jim) Regnery; grandchildren, Bradley (Sarah) Fink, Alec (Katya) Fink and Brendan, Kara and Alexander Regnery; brother, Mike Benya; sisters-in-law Rita Benya and Mary Krunich; brother-in-law, Bernard (Nancy) Skerl; and numerous nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held on Friday morning, November 8, 2019 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home, 1199 Wooster Rd. West, Barberton. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 12:00 p.m. at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 4022 Johnson Rd. Norton. Fr. James Maloney celebrant. Interment to follow at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 7, 2019
