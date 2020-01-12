|
Martha Lane Goold, age 99, of Kent, died peacefully on Monday, December 30, 2019 surrounded by family at KentRidge Senior Living. Martha was born March 2, 1920 in Akron, to Gilbert and Ruth (Myers) Lane. She graduated from Lake Erie College. While enrolled at the University of North Carolina she met her husband Edgar Goold while they were both researching Mark Twain; she for her Masters degree and he for his Doctorate. Her husband died suddenly and she lovingly raised four children by herself. She completed a second Masters degree at Case Western Reserve University in Library Science. She worked at the Kent State University Library in the Reference Department where at the time of her retirement she was the interim head of the Reference Department. After retirement she volunteered to teach English as a second language, enjoyed traveling the world with her sister, and spending time with her family and grandchildren. She was a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Kent since 1963 where she had been involved in guilds and the Nifty Knitters. Martha was a kind and loving mother, generous and caring to all who knew her. She was well loved by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She loved to hold each baby that joined the family and read to every child. She is survived by son, Charlie (Lorena) Goold; daughters, Molly Hastings, Betsy (Robert) Deacon and Jody Finn; grandchildren, Dorothy (Lincoln) Adams, Rob Deacon, Eric Finn, Carolyn (Matthew) Brown, Brian (Karrie) Goold, Matthew Finn, Stephen Goold and Amanda (Matt) Reneau; eleven great-grandchildren; and brother, Gilbert (Gwen) Lane. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Goold; parents, Gilbert and Ruth Lane; sisters, Mary Lane and Kathryn Banner; and brother, Dr. John Lane. Funeral services will be held at Christ Episcopal Church in Kent, Ohio at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 with Rev. Julie Fisher officiating. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to Christ Episcopal Church. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com.
