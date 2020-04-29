|
) Martha Cosgrove (nee: Thomas), age 90, passed away April 26, 2020. She was born on March 18, 1930 in Barberton to the late Olga Thomas and Noel Thomas. Martha was preceded in death by her brother, Noel and sister, Helen. She is survived by her husband of almost 69 years May 12, 1951, Jim Cosgrove of Barberton; son James (Lori) Cosgrove, of Ellet; daughter, Christine (Rob) Hysell of Wadsworth; grandsons, James JC (Brook) Cosgrove, Chris (Sierra) Baker and AJ (fiance Amber) Baker; granddaughter Krista Freday; great-grandchildren, Cash, Cora and Ariannah; many nieces and nephews. Remembrance may be made in any form desired. The family suggests a simple act of kindness to "pay it forward" or a donation of your choice in honor of Martha. She will be deeply missed by her family. A private service for family will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cox- McNulty Funeral Home-- BARBERTON (330)-745-3311.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 29, 2020