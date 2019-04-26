Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 899-9107
Calling hours
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Stripe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Louise Stripe


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Martha Louise Stripe Obituary
Martha Louise Stripe (Smith)

Martha Stripe, 87, formerly of Green, passed away April 24, 2019 in Delaware, Ohio. Martha was born February 3, 1932 in Rootstown to the late Ora and Hazel Smith.

In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Stripe. She is survived by her sons, Jeffrey (Rita) and Earl (Kathy) Stripe; grandchildren, Mandy, Misty, Lathan, Rachel and Alec; great grandchildren, Tessa, Bentley, Piper, Amberly; sister, Rosemary Schwinn; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319, with Pastor Darryl Moulder officiating. Family and friends may call on Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will take place at East Liberty Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in Martha's name to ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com.

SCHERMESSER

(330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now