) Martha Marie Williams, age 91, passed away peacefully on August 3, 2020. A wonderful mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend, she shared the gift of love with everyone she knew. Her family always teased her that she was a cat with nine lives. God finally said, "It's time to come home Martha. You have been a faithful servant and have taught your family and friends well. Please come and sit at my side for the rest of eternity." Martha was born in Wadsworth, Ohio, on May 12, 1929, daughter to Harry and Eva Klase. She spent her years as an older child, teen, and young adult living in Barberton. Martha graduated from Barberton High School in 1947. She was a proud resident of the Kenmore neighborhood in Akron for most of the past 66 years. Martha was a goal setter. "Never stop trying" was her motto. She worked for 30 years at the Firestone Tire & Rubber Company while also taking care of three children, a husband, and a mother-in-law. She did all the cleaning, cooking, and other household chores. The load may have worn out many folks, but Martha persisted. She raised her family, bought her dream home, and created wonderful family memories. Martha's final goal was to get healthy, never giving up, even after four bouts with pneumonia. She exercised, did her breathing treatments, and kept working with all her heart and soul during every set back. Always a vibrant, happy woman, Martha's generosity was immeasurable. She always gave us more than we deserved, whether it was buying a meal, paying for gas, or providing meals for strangers in need. During family dinners she would sneak a coin under each child's plate. We often told her that she needed to save her money for her own future. She loved to attend family celebrations; family was always her top priority. Martha cared for others. She donated her time freely, whether it was selling tickets for a friend's church misson, visiting residents at local nursing homes with members of her church, helping the family with a meal, or delivering Avon products for a friend. Martha served as treasurer for the Kenmore Senior Center, volunteered as a poll worker during many elections, and worked for years as an usher at E. J. Thomas Performing Arts Center. She never slowed down. Martha's smile and kind words gave everyone something to cherish and look forward to during visits. She knew how to live life to the fullest and was always looking for an adventure. She found pleasure everywhere, whether it was flying in her son's hot air balloon (at age 89), attending a lawn concert with friends, sightseeing on a church sponsored bus trip, going on a hike in her wheelchair along the towpath trail, or just spending time with family. Anyone who knew Martha also realized that her favorite pastime was playing cards. She spent hours playing with family or with good friends at the Kenmore Senior Center. She was a true master of Hand and Foot, her favorite card game. To her delight, Martha usually won most of the games she played. However, she was a gracious winner, always saying, "You can win if you get the cards!" Martha's faith was important to her. She was a member at the Akron Baptist Temple for more than 50 years. During recent years, she attended services at the First Baptist Church in Barberton. Martha was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond Williams; stepson, Ray Williams; beloved friend and companion, Steve Hentosz; sisters, Edna Hinesdale, Irene Bauer, and Donna Blackburn. She is survived by sister, Carol Blackburn; son, Dennis (Patreece) Welser; daughter, Deborah (George) Dantz; grandchildren, Julie (Corey) Phillips, Clint (Gina) Welser, and Heidi Welser; great grandchildren, Riley and Delaney Phillips, Layne Welser; and daughter-in-law, Linda Williams. Martha's family would like to thank Doctor Vernon Hershberger and the staff at Pleasant View Health Care Center in Barberton for their compassionate care. A private family service has been planned. There will be no public funeral service or calling hours. A celebration of Martha's life-well-lived will take place at a future date. To honor her memory, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the First Baptist Church of Barberton, or the charity of your choice
