) Martha "Marty" Sharp Lambert, 74, of Stow, passed away June 11, 2020. Marty was born on May 28, 1946 in Cleveland to Victor and Martha (Hager) Kolson. Marty worked at URS Consultants and as an administrator at Kent State University. After retiring from Kent State, Marty worked at Holy Trinity Church in Hudson for 7 years where she was also an active member. Marty was a loving mother and grandmother with a quick wit who enjoyed spending time with her nine grandchildren, Lindsay and Caden Sanger, Evan, Justin and Kayla Sharp and TJ, Nick, Kristen, and Jeremy Schuch. Marty believed that education was important and she completed her bachelor's degree while working full-time and raising her family; graduating from Kent State in 1999. She is survived by her sisters, Ruth Waller and Alice Heck; her three children, Sherry Sanger, Dan Sharp and Laura Schuch. In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by brother, Raymond Kolson; her husband of 34 years, Ken Sharp and her husband of 7 years, Rick Lambert. A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 27th at Holy Trinity Anglican Church of Hudson. Father Joe Boysel will officiate. Marty's family has established a scholarship fund in her honor at Kent State University for non-traditional students like herself. Memorial contributions may be made by check to the Kent State University Foundation noting "in memory of Marty" in the memo line or in an accompanying note. Checks can be forwarded to the address below. Kent State University Foundation, 350 South Lincoln St., Kent, OH 44242, Attn: Andrew Morrison. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.