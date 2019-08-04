Home

Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 334-1501
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
Martha Stormer


1916 - 2019
Martha Stormer Obituary
Martha Stormer

MEDINA -- Martha Stormer, 103, of Medina passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2019.

Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Monday at the Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth with Pastor Bill Quigley officiating. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to services from 12 to 1 p.m. Interment will be in Crown Hill Cemetery, Sterling, Ohio.

For full obituary please go to www.HilliardRospert.com

Hilliard-Rospert

(330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 4, 2019
