Martha Stormer
MEDINA -- Martha Stormer, 103, of Medina passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2019.
Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Monday at the Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth with Pastor Bill Quigley officiating. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to services from 12 to 1 p.m. Interment will be in Crown Hill Cemetery, Sterling, Ohio.
For full obituary please go to www.HilliardRospert.com
Hilliard-Rospert
(330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 4, 2019