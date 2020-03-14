|
Martin (Marty) L. McQuillen 78. Marty was born on December 6, 1941 in East Chicago Indiana. He passed away on February 27, 2020. He's survived by his beloved, loving wife, Sharon after 59 years of marriage; Daughters, Beth (Derrick) McVaney and Jill McQuillen Mills. Two grandchildren, Chad (Whitney) Rodgers and Tara (Alejandra) Correa. He was retired from Teledyne Monarch after 30 years and from Springfield Local Schools after 25 years. Preceded in death by his beloved soul mate and brother, Jack.
