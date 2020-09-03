1/1
Martin L. Scott
1958 - 2020
Martin L. "Marty" Scott passed away peacefully August 28, 2020. Martin was born in June of 1958. He attended Springfield High School. Marty was a proud member of Teamsters Local #348 Central State Pension. He retired from Tramonte Distributing in 2019. Marty was a wonderful husband, father, grandpa, son, uncle and friend. Marty was preceded in death by his parents, Emerson L. and Norma Jean Scott; his wife's parents, Robert and Mary T. Longville; and his brothers-in-law, Whitey, Bob, Dan, Kenny, Brian and Ronie. Marty leaves behind to keep his memory alive, his wife, Stephanie A. "Stevi Longville" Scott; his children, Monica (Bob), Jason (Addy) and Desirae; his grandchildren, Michal, Chandler, Gabby, Christian, Seth, Sam and Mychal (Ashley). His siblings also survive, Cheri (Mike) and Brian (Teresa). His in-laws include, Mary B. (Richard), Teresa (Ray), Patrice (Mark), Kathi, Judi (Mike), Greg (Rose), Jay, Jeff (Darlene) and Jody. A very special thank you to Dr. Osei-Tutu Owusu, Dr. Anthony Visioni and neighbor, Michael Post for all you did to keep Marty comfortable and at peace with himself. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, where his son, Dr. Jason L. Scott will celebrate his father's life. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:30 to 11:00 a.m. To those of you that are paying your respects, we do ask that you ADHERE TO SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES AND WEAR A MASK. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com Memorial contributions may be sent to nokidhungry.org. God grant me the Serenity To accept the things I cannot change Courage to change The things I can, And Wisdom to know the difference.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
10:30 - 11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home
SEP
5
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
September 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
