|
|
Martin Volk, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the age of 91. Martin was born March 5, 1928 to Martin and Anna (Temmer) Volk, Sr. in Yugoslavia and emigrated to the United States in 1951. He retired from FC Machine in 1990. He was a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church and a founding member of the German Family Society. Martin was preceded in death by his wife, Magdalena and brothers ,Joseph, Stefan and John. He leaves to cherish his memory sons, Andrew (Eddie), William (Cindy) and Joseph (Abby) Volk; grandchildren, Jason (Robin) Lynch, Jessica (Jason) Evans, Bryan (Erin) Volk, Cortney Anderson and Christine Volk; great grandchildren, Spencer, Harper, Joey, Jett and Charly. The family will receive friends Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St., Akron. Funeral services will begin Friday, November 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home and continue with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 4019 Manchester Rd., Akron OH 44319. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Francis de Sales Church.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 20, 2019