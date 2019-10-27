Home

Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
1969 - 2019
Martina Cordi Obituary
) Surrounded by her loving family, Martina lost her battle with cancer on Friday, October 18th. She was born September 18, 1969 and lived most of her life in northeast Ohio, most recently in Canal Fulton. She is survived by her husband of 17 years, Chad; her sons, Derek, Nicholas (Jessica) and Kasey Sheppard; Mother, Londa Carr-Whittaker; Father, Martin Whittaker; sister, Rece (Mike) Schnee and brother, Grady Whittaker. She was a bright light to all who knew her and a headstrong force both in her life and her battle with cancer. She will be severely missed. Her remains are to be cremated and the family will hold a private memorial service. Martina and Chad held a toy drive for Toys for Tots at their annual Halloween Party. Toy donations can be made in her memory to Toys for Tots or to Aultman Hospital ICU in Canton, Ohio. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com, Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 27, 2019
