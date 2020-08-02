1/1
Marvin Andrew Lucas
1954 - 2020
MUNROE FALLS -- Howdy, howdy, friends and neighbors! Marvin "Andy" Lucas, 66, of Munroe Falls, OH (formerly of El Paso, TX) passed away July 26, 2020 at his residence. He was born on March 31, 1954 to Alva and Nancy Lucas in Seymour, IN. He was an honorable veteran of both the United States Air Force (1972-1976) and the United States Army Reserve (1976-1989). He married the love of his life, Monica, on June 12, 1982. He graduated from Purdue University and spent his civilian career working for Johnson Controls, Inc. until his retirement in 2018. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Monica (Asher) Lucas of El Paso, TX.; parents; brother, Michael Lucas (Meredith); sisters, Marilyn Morris (Enoch) and Marsha Kay Allamanno (Steve). He is survived by his five loving puppies - Myrick III, Alex, Princess, Precious, and Katie; numerous brothers and sisters-in law, (Asher and Lucas Families); nieces, nephews, and God children. Known as Marvin to some and Andy to others, he made an impact on the lives of everyone he met. His exceedingly outgoing personality and positive attitude lit up any room he walked into leaving anyone he met feel as if they had been friends for life. He touched the lives of so many and his influence will forever remain in the lives of everyone he knew. In his own words, "If you impact someone's life, YOU will live forever." In lieu of memorials, he requested that we all love one another. Happy Trails ... until we meet again. A celebration of his life date to be announced. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
August 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
